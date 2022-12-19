TSK's Christmas serenade

Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights play during the Christmas Morning Serenade in Frederiksted. The quelbe band will return to the streets of St. Croix Saturday at midnight in Christiansted and Sunday in Frederiksted.

 Daily News file photo

ST. CROIX – The sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season abound, but on St. Croix in particular, it isn’t quite Christmas without ‘Stanley and dem’.

Formally known as Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights or TSK, the scratch band has had residents literally dancing in their Christmas pajamas at wee morning hours, as their flatbed truck carrying huge speakers slowly makes its way through neighborhood streets, east and west.