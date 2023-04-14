April 18 is the last day to file income tax returns for 2022 or request a six-month extension, according to the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue.

“Tax Day” is traditionally on April 15, which falls on a Saturday this year, and Monday is Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C., which has pushed the tax filing deadline to April 18.

