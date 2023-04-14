April 18 is the last day to file income tax returns for 2022 or request a six-month extension, according to the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue.
“Tax Day” is traditionally on April 15, which falls on a Saturday this year, and Monday is Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C., which has pushed the tax filing deadline to April 18.
V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue Director Joel Lee could not be reached for comment Thursday about whether tax offices will have extended hours for last-minute filings.
The BIR issued a news release with the following tax tips for filers:
- Include your full, current mailing address on the income tax return to ensure IRB can contact you if necessary, and verify the address before signing the return. File the 8822 Change of Address form if your address on file is not current, and if it’s a joint return, both taxpayers must sign the form.
- Make sure that social security numbers are provided for the taxpayer, spouse, and all dependents. An incorrect or missing social security number will delay the processing time of the refund and may increase the tax due or reduce the refund. If you have a change in your name due to marriage or divorce, contact the Social Security Office to update your records.
- Make sure all required schedules and related forms are securely stapled to the return.
- When filing Form 8689, include all W-2s and the copy of Form 1040. The Form 8689, Allocation of Individual Income Tax to the U.S. Virgin Islands, is a part of the tax return and the entire tax return must be filed with the Bureau to properly process and determine correct amount of taxes due to the Virgin Islands.
- Stimulus Payments are not taxable. Based on the most recent decision by federal government, COVID related incentives are not taxable. These include the $500 payments to Social Security recipients, Premium Pay payments and all stimulus payments.
- Sign all tax returns. A return that is not signed is not a valid return for tax purposes. All income tax returns must have original signatures. Local taxes, such as withholding, gross receipts and other tax returns do not require original signatures. Returns must be signed by the taxpayer and spouse, if applicable, or an appropriate officer of the company.
Anyone with questions about the tax tips may contact the Office of Chief Counsel at 340-714-9310.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.