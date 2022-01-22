A Mexican national, who has already been deported from the United States twice, was arrested Tuesday at King Airport, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Luis Enrique De Jesus Colin Ochoa, 25, appeared before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller on Wednesday for his initial appearance and again on Thursday when a $25,000 bond was set. He is charged with unlawful reentry of an alien after removal.
Miller ordered Colin Ochoa to secure 10 percent of the bond and released him on home incarceration.
According to court documents, Colin Ochoa appeared at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at King Airport intending to board a flight to Charlotte, N.C.
He presented a Mexican passport, which did not contain a United States visa and during secondary inspection a routine records check revealed that Ochoa has no pending applications to enter or remain in the United States legally, according to Shappert. Further checks revealed Ochoa was previously apprehended in the United States on at least four occasions, and was deported twice, the first time in May 2018 and again in January 2019.