Peter Haycraft and Stacy Mather have been named to the 2020 Diplomatic Service and Overseas List by Queen Elizabeth II for their service and contributions to the British Virgin Islands.
Haycraft, the founder of Road Town Wholesale Trading Ltd, has been awarded the Queen’s Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his service as director of the Youth Empowerment Project. Mather has been bestowed with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community and children in the territory.
