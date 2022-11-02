TORTOLA—Royal Virgin Islands Police officials arrested and charged two persons in less than a month for burglary as burglaries have shown a spike on Virgin Gorda.
Police Press Officer Diane Drayton in a Monday statement said that police charged Orville Christopher of Sea Cows Bay, for illegally entering a villa in Long Bay, West End. He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court and was remanded. In that burglary, jewelry was taken along with grocery items. Timron Layne, 30, of Josiah’s Bay was also charged late last month for illegal entering a home in Lambert Bay. Layne was additionally charged with unlawful possession of cannabis.
“Burglaries on Virgin Gorda spiked last week with three reported illegal entries into guest villas and one residence. Cash was taken from all four premises,” Drayton said in the statement.
“While burglaries are down this year when compared to this time last year, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department are remaining vigilant so that the numbers can remain low. The month of September recorded 14 burglaries, which is a 22% decrease when compared to September of last year. For September, dwelling burglaries dominated the burglary category.”
Drayton said that the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is asking the public to make the necessary security checks around their premises and install security cameras to help in detecting trespassers.