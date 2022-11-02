TORTOLA—Royal Virgin Islands Police officials arrested and charged two persons in less than a month for burglary as burglaries have shown a spike on Virgin Gorda.

Police Press Officer Diane Drayton in a Monday statement said that police charged Orville Christopher of Sea Cows Bay, for illegally entering a villa in Long Bay, West End. He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court and was remanded. In that burglary, jewelry was taken along with grocery items. Timron Layne, 30, of Josiah’s Bay was also charged late last month for illegal entering a home in Lambert Bay. Layne was additionally charged with unlawful possession of cannabis.