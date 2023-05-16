ST. THOMAS — Two people are charged with beating a 69-year-old military veteran, leaving him with severe injuries, according to V.I. Police.

Yoshiri Rivera and Richard Lazarus are each charged with first-degree and third-degree assault, aiding and abetting, elderly abuse, and disturbance of the peace.

