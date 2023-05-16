ST. THOMAS — Two people are charged with beating a 69-year-old military veteran, leaving him with severe injuries, according to V.I. Police.
Yoshiri Rivera and Richard Lazarus are each charged with first-degree and third-degree assault, aiding and abetting, elderly abuse, and disturbance of the peace.
Lazarus, 32, turned himself in for arrest on May 1 after police issued a Wanted poster publicly on April 19. Rivera was arrested Tuesday, and bail was initially set at $75,000 each.
Their bail amounts were subsequently reduced and Lazarus was released from jail after posting $5,000 cash, and Rivera was released after posting $2,000, according to court records.
The case began in April when police became aware of a video circulating on social media that showed a man and a woman brutally beating an elderly man, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The woman, later identified as Rivera, punched the victim in the face and repeatedly stomped on his body while the man, Lazarus, beat the victim with a chain, according to the fact sheet.
Bystanders eventually pulled both Rivera and Lazarus away from the victim, and the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call for an unresponsive man — the victim — at 2:31 a.m. on April 8, according to the fact sheet.
It’s unclear if police made contact with the victim at the hospital, but investigators began trying to locate him on April 16, according to the fact sheet.
Police found his home on April 17 and interviewed him, but the victim said he went down to his neighborhood bar in Solberg and “the only thing he recalled was waking up in the emergency room,” according to the fact sheet.
Police said surveillance video showed Rivera repeatedly blocking the victim’s path as he tried to walk to the bar’s bathroom, and she “continued to badger the victim,” who was visibly intoxicated, according to the fact sheet.
Surveillance video also showed Rivera and Lazarus apparently searching the bar for a missing $9,000 diamond bracelet, and Lazarus returned “for one final search” and left at 2:16 a.m., 15 minutes before the 911 call about the victim, according to the fact sheet.
The victim suffered injuries across his body, including stitches to close cuts on his face, and police said a crime scene technician photographed the victim.
“Ten days after the incident” the victim’s injuries were still “very apparent as if the incident had just occurred,” police said.
When Lazarus turned himself in, he said “that there is more to the story that went unseen but he will follow the advice of his attorney and cooperate as much as he could,” according to the fact sheet. Rivera declined to make a statement.
Lazarus is being represented by attorney Michael Sheesley and Rivera is being represented by attorney David Cattie.
