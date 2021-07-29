Two men are facing federal criminal charges after smuggling more than $100,000 cash on a boat from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Julius Alvarez-Gonzalez, 31, and Jimmy Garcia-Quinonez, 22, of Vieques, were stopped Monday night by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agents. The agents stopped the men, who had been headed toward Barents Bay, west of St. Thomas after the boat was spotted operating at night without navigational lights.
“As agents approached, they observed a large duffel bag being thrown overboard. The bag was later recovered and contained more than $100,000,” according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Both Alvarez-Gonzalez and Garcia-Quinonez were charged with a violation of U.S. law, which makes it a crime to possess more than $100,000 U.S. currency onboard a vessel outfitted for smuggling. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.
Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker is prosecuting.
— Daily News Staff