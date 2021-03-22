A man severely beat a child on St. Croix and a woman lied about it to investigators, according to V.I. Police.
Kenyatta Horsford, 44, of Estate Cane, and Linda Williams, 33, of Mount Pleasant Apartments, were arrested just before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Horsford was charged with first-degree aggravated child abuse and neglect, and Williams was charged with child abuse, neglect and other related crimes, Derima said.
Derima said Sunday that the child’s age and gender are being withheld for the victim’s protection. Horsford assaulted the child, and “Williams attempted to mislead Virgin Islands Department of Human Services employees and police by producing another minor child during the investigation,” according to Derima.
“When Williams eventually produced the minor victim who was assaulted, the child was found to be severely injured.”
The victim was transported to the Luis Hospital by police for treatment, where they were listed in critical condition.
Bail for Horsford was set at $75,000, and $60,000 for Williams. Unable to post bail, they were both turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending their advice-of-rights hearings.
Previous cases
The case is the latest incident of severe child abuse police have investigated in recent years.
Delicia Daniel and Kyle Christopher are still awaiting trial for the Oct. 11, 2019, beating death of four-year-old Aaron Benjamin.
Daniel, the child’s mother, and Christopher, her boyfriend, both face first-degree murder charges. Christopher is scheduled to appear in court on March 25, and Daniel’s next court hearing is set for May 14.
Twenty-two-month-old Tamir Lake died on May 5, 2020, while in the custody of the V.I. Human Services Department.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George announced last July that the V.I. Medical Examiner’s Office had ruled Lake’s death a homicide believed to be caused by injuries sustained before Human Services took custody of Tamir.
The cause of death was “found to be due to a seizure, due to the complications and injuries from nonaccidental blunt force trauma to his head occurring in December of 2018,” George said during a press conference.
Lawyers for the child’s mother have disputed the findings — noting the 19 months the child had been in government custody — and attorney Yohana Manning said that “there was absolutely no neglect.”
To date, no one has been arrested and charged with a crime in connection with Lake’s death.