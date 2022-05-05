V.I. Police have charged two men with the April 20 murder of 26-year-old T’Quan Vanholten, who was gunned down in the area of Louie’s Market in Smith Bay.
Jeramy Lettsome, 36, was arrested Monday, and Mackdis Smith, 26, were arrested Tuesday, according to V.I. Police. They were both charged with first-degree murder and a dozen related assault, conspiracy, and gun crimes.
Officers responded to the scene of the murder at around 5:48 p.m. and found Vanholten lying dead from a gunshot wound, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers found a trail of blood from inside the market, leading across the street from the shooting, and collected multiple .9mm shell casing and recovered surveillance video from several businesses and homes, according to the fact sheet.
Officers pieced together the crime from the videos, which showed two individuals later identified as Lettsome and Smith drive up to the market in a white Rav 4, according to the fact sheet. As Smith entered the market and bought a beer, Lettsome remained in the vehicle and “appeared to exchange words” with the victim, Vanholten, as he walked up to the store.
Approximately 35 minutes later the vehicle returned, and two masked men wearing the same clothing as Lettsome and Smith approached Vanholten in front of the market, according to the fact sheet.
The video showed a struggle and audible gunshots, and Lettsome “appeared to have received an injury to his left arm” that dripped blood as he and Smith fled the scene, leaving Vanholten to die, according to the fact sheet.
Several bystanders were inside and outside of the market during the shooting, according to police.
Police located the vehicle near the scene, and found Lettsome “bleeding profusely from his left arm, which was wrapped up in a black shirt.”
Lettsome told officers he had gotten drunk at a wedding earlier in the day, and “when he woke up, his arm was injured,” according to the fact sheet.
Lettsome said he had thrown weapons and magazines into the bushes near the vehicle, and officers recovered two Glock .9 mm pistols, the same color as the guns seen in the surveillance video, according to the fact sheet.
While offers were assisting Lettsome, he blurted out that he was “sorry” and “I didn’t mean to shoot the guy, he went to grab my gun, and we got into a fight and I shoot him, I didn’t mean to!” according to the fact sheet.
Smith was wearing a Viya shirt in the video, and officers spoke with staff who identified him, according to the fact sheet. Officers showed Smith video of the vehicle from before the shooting, and Lettsome confirmed that the men were him and “his cousin.”
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477.