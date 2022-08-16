ST. THOMAS — They almost got away with it.
Seventeen years ago, Egbert “Manno” Stuart was found brutally stabbed to death in his Heritage Hills condo on St. Thomas, a large kitchen knife sticking out of his neck.
His wife, Viviane Stuart, and her lover, Jacques Cajuste, quickly attracted the attention of investigators.
But it took another 10 years and DNA analysis before a judge said police had enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for the pair.
A false start by the prosecution led to another six years of legal wrangling before Stuart and Cajuste finally reached trial, and a V.I. Superior Court jury found them guilty of murder Thursday.
“Justice has finally been served and I commend our DOJ prosecution team and the Virgin Islands Police Department former and current investigators and ‘Cold Case Squad’ for their excellent work. This case required the teamwork of the DOJ with the VIPD and a relentless determination to bring the perpetrators to justice,” V.I. Attorney General Denise George said in a written statement.
“Much gratitude also to the witnesses who came forward. We want our community to know that just because a case is 17 years old, it doesn’t mean we stop investigating. I truly hope this provides some degree of comfort and closure to Mr. Egbert Stuart’s loved ones,” she added.
Stuart, 63, and Cajuste, 60, now face a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder conviction, according to George.
A popular businessman who owned “Manno’s” restaurant, adjacent to the Fort Christian parking lot, Egbert “Manno” Stuart was 63 when his wife, Viviane, called police on the morning of June 22, 2005 and said she’d returned home to find her husband dead.
Six days later, someone — identified in a police affidavit only as “a concerned citizen” — called police to tell them that Cajuste and Stuart’s wife were having an affair. Both were Haitian nationals.
Police interviewed Cajuste on June 30, 2005, and he “stated that he and Stuart were co-workers involved in a sexual relationship,” according to court records.
Cajuste moved to Pennsylvania a month later, and police interviewed additional witnesses in the summer of 2006. Almost 10 years later, DNA analysis concluded that Cajuste was a “major contributor” of DNA found in the hallway and bedroom where Stuart was killed.
The cold case squad took up the homicide for further investigation in March 2015, and police finally arrested and charged Viviane Stuart and Cajuste in 2016, more than 11 years after Egbert Stuart’s murder.
“On the eve of trial, the People moved to dismiss both cases after their motion to continue the trial was denied,” according to court records filed by V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois.
Prosecutors with the V.I. Attorney General’s Office filed court documents on Sept. 25, 2019, charging Cajuste with eight crimes, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and six charges related to use of a dangerous weapon and assault.
There is no statute of limitations in the V.I. Code for certain serious crimes, including murder, felony child abuse and neglect, felony sex crimes, embezzlement of public money, and falsification of public records. But all other felony crimes must be charged within three years of the offense, and misdemeanor arrests must be made within one year.
Francois agreed with Cajuste’s defense attorney that the statute of limitations had elapsed for all but the murder charges, and Cajuste did not flee justice or attempt to live in hiding before his 2016 arrest — which could have triggered a lifting of the time limits.
“Outside of the one interview in June of 2005, the People fail to provide evidence that they attempted to interview Cajuste again,” Francois ruled in 2020.
Their trials were delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Francois issued another opinion on June 30, denying Cajuste’s motion to dismiss the remaining murder counts.
Francois found that there is no statute of limitations for murder charges, and Cajuste’s right to due process was not substantially prejudiced by the delay.
The prosecution team was comprised of the V.I. Justice Department’s Assistant Attorneys General Kimberly Riley, Ziska Anderson, and Anna Scott. Retired V.I. Police Department officers, Delbert Phipps Sr., Roselyn Bedminster, and Daphne Rouse Carty returned to the Virgin Islands to testify. V.I. Police Major Crimes officers, Sgt. Mario Stout and Detective Nigel James also assisted with the investigation of the cold case, according to the Attorney General’s Office.