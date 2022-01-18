Two people are dead and three suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in shootings on St. Thomas and St. Croix on Monday.
At 9:18 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center on St. Croix received reports of gunfire in Estate Castle Coakley, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
According to witnesses, what sounded like hundreds of shots from multiple automatic weapons were fired in the incident.
While police could not confirm the identity of the victims at press time, Derima confirmed that two of the four victims died at Luis Hospital.
St. Thomas shooting
On St. Thomas, one person was shot near the fire station in Estate Bordeaux.
At 5:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area, alerted by 911 dispatchers of a suspect vehicle in the shooting.
According to Derima, the victim, who was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury in a private vehicle, told police he did not see who shot him.
The two slayings on St. Croix are the first fatal shootings in the territory in 2022, but not the first deaths linked to violence.
On Jan 2., 56-year-old Gregorianna Julien succumbed to wounds she suffered nearly a month before while shopping at Glitter’s jewelry store in Havensight Mall on St. Thomas. Police have not yet formally upgraded charges in her death to homicide.
In 2021, the territory had seen two homicides by this date in separate shootings on St. John and St. Croix.
Not including Julien, 45 people were killed in homicides in the territory in 2021, one on St. John, 14 on St. Thomas and 30 on St. Croix.