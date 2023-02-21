On Sunday, at approximately 6:39 p.m., detectives were notified of a drowning that occurred on Hawksnest Beach on St. John.
Police said that earlier that day a man and woman traveled to Hawksnest Beach to snorkel. While observing two stingrays as they snorkeled, the woman’s snorkel began to take on water. The man then attempted to assist the woman by getting her to a nearby reef and calling out for help. Once on the reef, the woman was rendered CPR with the aide of bystanders who came to assist. The woman was then assisted to shore and 911 was notified. The woman was pronounced dead and identified as 62-year-old Tammy Kincaid from Virginia.