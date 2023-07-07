Two firefighters were injured early Thursday morning while combating a Vester Gade fire that erupted shortly after 3 a.m., according to Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Both were transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment. By Thursday afternoon, one had been discharged.
In a statement, VIFEMS Director Daryl George said the coordinated response “showcased the expertise and professionalism of our teams, allowing them to contain the situation and prevent further damage.”
“We express our deepest respect and gratitude to these exceptional individuals who exhibit unwavering commitment in fulfilling their duties,” he said.
A VIFEMS press release placed the fire at the intersection of Vester Gade and Gamble Gade, where it engulfed one structure before spreading to surrounding buildings. Responders brought the blaze under control after two and a half hours. Salvage and inspection efforts took an additional two hours.
“While this incident posed significant challenges, I commend our teams’ bravery and tireless dedication during this operation,” George said in a later statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the injured firefighters and their families during their recovery.”
Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said the initial structure was a total loss, but surrounding buildings impacted by the blaze are salvageable. No residents were displaced, she said before adding that the agency had been in touch with the American Red Cross.
In total, 27 firefighters and emergency responders worked to contain the fire. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
The incident on Thursday morning follows another Charlotte Amalie fire that erupted early on Tuesday at Trompeter Gade. The cause of that fire is also under investigation, but no injuries were reported and the structure was deemed salvageable.