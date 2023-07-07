Vester Gade fire photo

An early morning fire at Vester Gade engulfed several structures on Thursday, according to the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Two firefighters were transported to Schneider Hospital with non-fatal injuries.

 Photo courtesy of the V.I. FIRE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

Two firefighters were injured early Thursday morning while combating a Vester Gade fire that erupted shortly after 3 a.m., according to Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Both were transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment. By Thursday afternoon, one had been discharged.