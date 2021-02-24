Two inmates at Golden Grove prison suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning when they were attacked by two other inmates armed with a machete and a knife, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Police arrested inmates Hector Ramos Jr., 42, and Manuel “Matatan” Davis, 23, and charged both with first-degree attempted murder.
According to Derima, “Ramos and Davis worked together to assault two fellow inmates, causing life-threatening injuries to the men. Allegedly, Ramos used a machete and Davis used a knife in the attack, and subsequently hid the weapons to avoid being caught.”
Bond was set at $75,000 each, and they were remanded back into the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections to await their advice-of-rights hearings.
Both men were in the prison awaiting trial for violent assaults.
Ramos was arrested in July and charged with first-degree assault and several other crimes after a near-fatal stabbing in Barren Spot that occurred on April 13 at a grocery store.
Surveillance footage shows Ramos causing a disturbance and an employee asking him to calm down. As the employee walked away, Ramos pulled a box cutter from his backpack and attacked the employee from behind, according to an affidavit filed by police. The victim suffered serious wounds to his face that were “potentially life-threatening.”
Davis is awaiting trial for attempted murder.
He was arrested in July and charged in connection with a June 29 shooting near the Ruby Rouss housing community in Watergut that left one man injured. After a brief pursuit, Davis was apprehended in Sion Hill and was in possession of a loaded gun magazine, according to police. A subsequent search of the surrounding area turned up a loaded firearm.
It’s unclear how the men obtained the weapons police say they used in Tuesday’s attack at the prison, and Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro said in an email Tuesday that he would respond to questions from The Daily News “once I receive further information.”
For more than 30 years, the prison has been under federal oversight that will not end until the Bureau fulfills court-ordered requirements.
According to an April 2020 independent monitoring report, the prison doesn’t have enough staff to perform “necessary organized searches” for dangerous contraband, the volume of which “continues to trend upward and seemingly unabated.”