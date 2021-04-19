The Police Department and Fire Service are investigating an explosion on a boat Friday on St. John that injured two, police said in a news release.
At around 11:07 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Westin Resort harbor in reference to an apparent explosion aboard a vessel, the Carpe Aura, the news release said. Police officers and firefighters traveled to the vessel with the assistance of the Westin Resort ferry crew. Witnesses aboard the vessel said that they heard the engine start, followed by a clicking noise and an explosion of the engine, the release said.
Two men onboard the vessel were transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment of various injuries, ranging from broken bones, lacerations, and burns, police said. Both men were listed in stable condition at the time.