Police are searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting on Melvin Evans Highway that left two victims wounded Saturday night, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at 11:32 p.m., when the victims called 911 and said they were driving to Luis Hospital from Melvin Evans Highway, according to a news release.
At the hospital, officers interviewed the victims at the hospital, who said they were driving on the highway in the area of Estate Paradise just before the laundromat in the eastbound lane, “when occupants in a cream color Chevy Equinox SUV with the rear left glass shattered, opened fire on them firing multiple shots into their vehicle,” according to Dratte.
“The couple sustained gunshot wounds, the male to the back and the female to her side. Both victims did not sustain life threatening injuries and are in stable condition,” police said.
Dratte said the male victim was driving the vehicle and the woman was in the passenger seat.
Investigators have not yet identified any suspects, and Dratte said the investigation is ongoing.
Police canvassed the highway and found several shell casings on the east bound side of the road, east of the Paradise traffic signal, “and as far up as the laundromat,” according to police.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, or 911.