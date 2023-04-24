Two people were shot and injured after leaving the Corner Pocket on St. Croix shortly after midnight Sunday, and police are asking for anyone with information about the crime to share it with police, anonymously if necessary.
The shooting occurred at around 12:29 a.m. when the ShotSpotter ballistic identification system reported shots fired in the La Reine area, according to a news release issued by V.I. Police Sunday.
A short time later, two gunshot victims were admitted to Luis Hospital for treatment, police said.
Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives interviewed the victims, who said they were watching a boxing match at the Corner Pocket, and left together in a vehicle after the fight ended.
Just before they got on the Northside Road entrance to Corner Pocket, someone began shooting at their vehicle, and the driver drove straight to the hospital, police said.
“Both victims stated that they did not have any issues with anyone while at the establishment and they did not see who fired the shots or know where the shots came from,” according to the news release.
Both victims were shot multiple times, and are in stable condition at Luis Hospital.
The shooting comes after the second victim of an April 16 shooting at Climaxx Night Club, 19-year-old Ja’yomi Roberts, died Thursday after being taken off life support, according to police. Another 19-year-old, Jahmari Joshawn Santiago, died at the scene of that shooting in Peter’s Rest.
Four other victims were shot, and one remains in stable but guarded condition at a Florida hospital. Three victims were treated for their injuries and released, police said.
Police have not identified any suspects or a motive in that case.
There have been 14 homicides in the territory so far this year, including seven on St. Thomas and seven on St. Croix. Of those, 12 victims died from gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau TipLine at 340-778-4850, 911, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
