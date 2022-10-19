ST. THOMAS — Two men were injured in a stabbing at Krush Nightclub on Sunday, and investigators are searching for a suspect, according to V.I. Police.

The victims arrived at the Schneider Hospital emergency room in private vehicles at around 11 p.m., and both are being treated for multiple stab wounds, according to police.

