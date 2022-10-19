ST. THOMAS — Two men were injured in a stabbing at Krush Nightclub on Sunday, and investigators are searching for a suspect, according to V.I. Police.
The victims arrived at the Schneider Hospital emergency room in private vehicles at around 11 p.m., and both are being treated for multiple stab wounds, according to police.
Officers responded to the nightclub and determined that the two men “had been stabbed by unknown suspect during an altercation,” according to police.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576 or 5572. Individuals can also contact 911, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or crimestoppersvi.org.
