V.I. Police are investigating after a Sunday shootout in Work and Rest left two people injured and caused an officer to crash a cruiser after one of the suspects aimed a gun at him, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. when the 911 call center received a report from an off duty officer who said that there were gunshots in the Work and Rest area.
Investigators learned that occupants of a black Toyota Corolla and a black TSX were firing shots at each other, and the Corolla had bullet holes and a shattered rear window, according to information from police.
Moments later, an off duty officer on Peter’s Rest Road at El Sol saw the Corolla as it drove by at high speed, and the officer got into his marked police vehicle and pursued the vehicle in an attempt to make contact with the driver, according to police.
The Corolla turned west onto Queen Mary Highway and came to a stop at Sion Farm shanty, when the front right passenger door opened and a slim black male wearing dark clothing with a black shirt over his face exited the Corolla and pointed a black firearm at the officer, according to police.
The officer “attempted to take cover by changing the direction of his vehicle, however, he crashed the unit. The passenger then ran off into Sion Farm,” according to police.
The Corolla continued to drive westbound, and a short time later, the 911 emergency call center received a report that two gunshot victims had arrived at Luis Hospital in a black Toyota Corolla, according to police.
One of the victims sustained two gunshot wounds and is in serious condition, and the second victim sustained several gunshots and suffered major injuries that required surgery, according to police. The second victim is listed in serious condition.
Police processed the shooting scene in Work and Rest and recovered shell casings. No witnesses have been located.
Police also processed the Corolla and located numerous shell casings inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.