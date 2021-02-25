Two men awaiting trial for murder were nearly killed Tuesday morning at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, after two other detainees launched a coordinated attack with a machete and knife, according to a police affidavit filed in V.I. Superior Court.
One of the victims, K’Shawn Hughes, pulled his own knife from his pants in self-defense, and police said the weapons involved in the incident were discovered hidden in the cell of Manuel “Matatan” Davis, who is awaiting trial for attempted murder.
Davis, 23, and Hector Ramos Jr., 42, appeared in court via video conference where Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for their arrest on the charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon.
Morris set bond at $100,000 cash for the inmates, who were returned to the prison.
Prison officials said Wednesday that they’re still trying to figure out how the men obtained the weapons.
Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark said in a statement Wednesday that the agency “will use every resource available to find out how these dangerous weapons got into the jail. Anyone found to have aided these detainees in getting a hold of this illegal contraband will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.
The incident occurred Tuesday at 8:21 a.m. in the area of cellblock C, where Hughes was approached by Davis, who was armed with a knife in his right hand, and Ramos, “who was armed with a machete in his right hand, but keeping the weapon concealed,” according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Further, it noted that surveillance video showed that Davis stabbed Hughes in the neck and then turned “and stabs Akeem Stanley to the left side of his face.”
Stanley ran for help, while Davis and Ramos “walked back to Cell Room Number 25-C and K’shawn Hughes is observed running down the stairs while pulling a knife from inside his pants.”
Hughes “runs across the ground floor and runs upstairs where he’s attacked by Hector Ramos, who swung a machete at K’shawn Hughes’ head,” according to the affidavit.
“Hughes lunges at Hector Ramos to stab him,” and Davis and Ramos are then seen walking back to cell 25-C as Hughes follows, “bleeding profusely from his face.”
Police said “corrections officers quickly arrived at the scene” and attempted to hold back Hughes, who threw his knife inside the cell, where Davis and Ramos had retreated. Bureau of Corrections personnel recovered two knives from Manuel Davis’ holding cell, and the machete was found above a light fixture inside of Davis’ cell, according to the affidavit.
Stanley suffered a lacerated tendon on the left side of his jaw, and Hughes’ injuries included a stab wound beneath his chin, a slice to the right side of his face, a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen, and a ruptured major blood vessel to the right side of his head, police said. Both men were admitted for emergency surgery.
BOC spokesman Winthrop Maduro said in a press release Wednesday morning both were treated and released the same day back into custody. No BOC staff were injured in the incident.
Stanley 24, is being detained in connection with multiple local and federal criminal cases, and is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree arson in connection with the brutal July 2018 murder of 22-year-old Emile Brin. Brin had a plastic bag placed over his head to ensure suffocation before he was wrapped in a sheet and stuffed into the trunk of a car that was later set on fire, according to court records.
Hughes, 23, is also awaiting trial for first-degree murder, and is accused of conspiring with Andre Auguste to kill Dean Schneider.
Police said they responded on June 4, 2017, to the Ruby M. Rouss Housing Complex in Christiansted, and found Schneider suffering from mortal gunshot wounds. Hughes has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is headed to trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on May 24.
The detainees who police say attacked Stanley and Hughes inside Golden Grove Tuesday also are awaiting trial for violent assaults.
Ramos was arrested in July and charged with first-degree assault and several other crimes after a near-fatal stabbing at a Barren Spot grocery store on April 13.
Davis is awaiting trial for attempted murder. He was arrested in July and charged in connection with a June 29 shooting near the Ruby Rouss housing community that left one man injured.
“Both Ramos and Davis were placed in special housing after the attack and face jail disciplinary proceedings in addition to the criminal charges,” according to the news release from Maduro.