TORTOLA — Two men were detained by British Virgin Islands police in a joint operation with local and U.S. law enforcement agencies following the seizure of 500 kilos of cocaine.
BVI Police charged Vibert Morgan and Okello James, both 34, with “possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply to another and unlawful possession of a control drug,” according to a statement.
“Over 500 kilos of what is believed to be cocaine was seized in the operation along with a high speed boat. Other charges are pending,” the release stated.
According to police, a pre-dawn search Tuesday morning involving air and marine access from both agencies, culminated with a high speed boat chase that ended on Long Bay Beach, Beef Island, northwest of the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport.
“A significant amount of what is believed to be cocaine was seized in the operation along with a speed boat,” BVI police said in an initial statement following Tuesday’s bust.
Tuesday morning, residents in the East End and Long Look communities reported — via social media around 4 a.m. — on a helicopter that had been flying in the area for almost an hour. The sounds of the low flying helicopter awakened residents, some of whom shared videos and images as the helicopter flew around the Fat Hogs Bay area. Other images showed officers at the Long Bay Beach where the boat beached.
Some early morning beachgoers shared images on social media of the beached boat, before it was removed and taken to the Police Marine Base in Road Harbor, before 7 a.m., where its contents were secured.
Morgan and James, both residents of Belle Vue, are scheduled to appear in the next available sitting of the Magistrate’s Court.