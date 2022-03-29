ST. THOMAS — Two St. Thomas men with ties to the mainland music industry were arrested and charged with illegal gun possession after a fight at an event at Chicken and Bowling, according to V.I. Police.
Lucas Berry and Laquan Eric Castro were arrested at around 11:45 p.m. Friday in Havensight, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Berry was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and disobeying a lawful order. Castro was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Unable to post $60,000 bail each, Berry and Castro were both jailed until their advice-of-rights hearings Monday.
A special response team of peace officers from the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources were on patrol in the area, and responded to 911 reports of a fight at Chicken and Bowling, according to the fact sheet.
Officers stopped a Ford Explorer with four men as it tried to leave the area, and a man later identified as Berry was seen putting something on the floor and had blood on his arm, according to the fact sheet. Police ordered the men out of the vehicle and found an empty holster on the floor, then Berry jumped over a concrete wall, dropped his backpack and fled.
The other three men were detained and handcuffed, and officers tracked down Berry. Police said he had a handgun tucked into his waistband, which was identified as a loaded .9 mm Glock 36 pistol.
Police searched the vehicle and found a second gun in the center console, according to the fact sheet. None of the men claimed ownership, so police placed them all under arrest for constructive possession of a firearm, meaning they each had access to the gun.
During the booking process, Castro told police the firearm was his, and the other passengers in the vehicle were not aware of it, according to the fact sheet. The gun was constructed from Glock components with an obliterated serial number, and was loaded with .40 caliber cartridges.
In court Monday, Berry’s defense attorney, David Cattie, said he graduated from Antilles School and Georgetown University, and now runs an entertainment business in Maryland.
Berry manages music artists and directs brand partnerships for Mac Agency, according to his Instagram page, which includes photos of him and Castro, who has performed as a hip-hop artist under the name “Pediko.”
Berry has no previous criminal history, and Castro’s only prior case was for simple possession, according to Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
Considering that he allegedly attempted to flee police, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis kept bail for Berry at $60,000, but said he may post 10% in cash. Given Castro’s cooperation, she lowered his bail to $30,000 with a 10% cash provision.