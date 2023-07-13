ST. THOMAS — Two men are under arrest and police are searching for a third suspect in a daylight shooting on Tuesday.

Two suspects, Angel A. Guerrero, 22, and Ralphi Payano, 26, were arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm, constructive possession of a firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, and aiding and abetting.

