ST. THOMAS — Two men are under arrest and police are searching for a third suspect in a daylight shooting on Tuesday.
Two suspects, Angel A. Guerrero, 22, and Ralphi Payano, 26, were arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm, constructive possession of a firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, and aiding and abetting.
Bail was set at $100,000 each.
The case began at around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, when police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Mushens Market in Savan, adjacent to the Wesley Methodist Church, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
It does not appear that any injuries were reported.
The suspects fled the area in a grey Hyundai toward Solberg, and officers traveled up Crown Mountain Road in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
Police saw the vehicle stopped in the Solberg area, and saw a Hispanic man standing outside, reaching into the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
The officer turned around and saw the individual fleeing the vehicle, which had been left running, and had what appeared to be several bullet holes and spent shell casings on the floor of the passenger seat, according to the fact sheet.
Officers began canvassing the area when they saw two men approach from around a home, and ordered them to get down. Police said they took the men, Guerrero and Payano, into custody without incident.
Police continued to search the area for a possible third suspect, and noticed a red canvas bag stuffed between a wooden wall and a palm tree, which they had seen Guerrero carrying while he fled the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
Underneath the bag, police said they found a black rifle with a collapsible stock, which contained two magazines, one of which was completely empty.
“I also observed that the ammunition inside of the magazine that contained several rounds appeared to match the spent casing that I previously observed on the passenger side floor of the vehicle in question,” according to the fact sheet.
Both defendants fit the description given by witnesses to the shooting at Rothschild Francis “Market” Square, police said.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Wednesday that police are still searching for a third suspect.
Guerrero also was charged with contempt of court, as police said he appears to be in violation of the conditions of his release from a previous arrest in September.
In that case, Guerrero was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession within 100 feet of a school, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.
Police responded to a report of two men who had planned a shooting in the area of Regjerins Gade, and apprehended Guerrero, while the second suspect took off running and was not apprehended, according to the fact sheet in that case.
Police said they saw Guerrero discard a black Glock handgun, which had been modified into an automatic weapon, and he was carrying an extended magazine in his pocket, according to the fact sheet.
Court records show bail was initially set at $100,000. Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull lowered that amount to $20,000, and said Guerrero may be released after posting 10% cash, and ordered him to remain under a curfew on days he is not working as a security guard.
