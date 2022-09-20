Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with a June 25 shooting appeared in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix Monday.
Angel Perez and Rosniel Diaz Bautista were both arrested by warrant and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related crimes.
Two women, Reanna Thompson and Indierra Morales, were also charged by warrant with being accessories after the fact to first-degree assault and third-degree assault, and misprision of a felony.
The case began on June 25, when police responded to Luis Hospital where two gunshot victims were receiving treatment.
The male victim said he was driving with his girlfriend on Melvin Evans Highway when he overtook a light-colored Chevy Equinox, and the occupants fired several shots into their Jeep, striking both him and his girlfriend, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
A crime scene technician processed the vehicle, which had bullet hole damage to the passenger side, and police found several shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
On June 27 they interviewed the couple, who explained that the male driver went to pass the Chevy and the occupants started shooting, striking the man once in his upper back and striking the female passenger in her arm and right upper abdomen, according to the affidavit.
The victims’ vehicle spun out of control, and the driver said he was in fear for their lives, and didn’t want to keep driving eastbound in case the gunmen were waiting, so he drove west in the eastbound lane and turned at the Paradise traffic light and continued driving to Luis Hospital.
The female victim said she doesn’t remember anything after the vehicle spun out of control, and said she doesn’t have problems with anyone and doesn’t know why anyone might want to harm them, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she also found a bullet in the backseat while cleaning out the vehicle, and police found the projectile and collected it for evidence.
On June 27, Perez walked into the police station “and stated that he wants to clear his name” after hearing rumors spread that he was involved in the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Perez said he never left his apartment on June 25 and was home all day with his girlfriend, and he believed a police officer was spreading false accusations about him and sharing his photo on social media.
Perez voluntarily provided a DNA sample to police.
Investigators also located a witness who said he was afraid for his life but agreed to speak privately with investigators. The witness said Perez asked for a ride to his girlfriend’s house, and said Bautista wanted to join, and the witness said both men got into his vehicle carrying firearms, according to the affidavit.
While driving on Melvin Evans Highway, the witness said he saw a white vehicle speeding up behind them, which began to overtake them on the left. Bautista “was paranoid” and yelled out that a masked man was inside the white Jeep, and the witness said he heard gunshots being fired as the Jeep pulled up alongside them, and saw it lose control and go up an embankment, according to the affidavit.
Ears ringing from the gunshots, the witness “was shocked and in fear for his life,” and asked Bautista “what’s his problem and why he did that.”
Bautista responded “What you mean why, I ain’t going to let mask man shoot after we so I had to defend,” according to the witness, so said he “did not see any mask men and has no idea what Mr. Rosneil was talking about.”
The witness said he drove Perez and Bautista to Aureo Diaz Heights Housing Community, where they met up with their girlfriends, Thompson and Morales, according to the affidavit. Perez and Bautista told their girlfriends about the shooting, and said they “needed them to ditch the vehicle,” and the women agreed “and told him that they know a perfect spot where to hide the vehicle.”
The women left, and when they returned they said they’d parked the vehicle in Old Fredensburg “and the police will never find it there, everything safe.”
Police had already located the Chevy the day after the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Perez and Bautista were both jailed after they were each unable to post $500,000 bail, and they appeared in court via video conference for their advice-of-rights hearings Monday.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised them that they’re facing potentially lengthy prison terms if convicted, including a maximum of 25 years behind bars if found guilty of attempted murder, and a maximum of 15 years for first-degree assault.
Bautista recently pleaded guilty in two separate gun cases, and is still awaiting sentencing.
Bautista was 18 when he was arrested twice in one week in August 2020 and charged with illegal firearm possession.
His first arrest came during a traffic stop on Aug. 2, 2020 when officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson SD9 VE handgun in his waistband, according to court records.
Bautista posted bail and was released to his mother’s custody. The following morning, police executed a search warrant at her home in Frederiksted and found another loaded handgun, according to court records.
At his Aug. 7, 2020 advice-of-rights hearing for the second arrest, former Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho lamented the ease with which young Virgin Islanders get access to deadly weapons.
“If I release him today he’s going to have another gun in his house tomorrow,” Camacho said at the time. “This is getting crazy, too many young people out there with weapons, where are they coming from?”
Court records show that Bautista was allowed to post an additional $5,000 cash and was released to a different third-party custodian on Aug. 10, 2020.
Given his young age and lack of prior criminal history, prosecutors agreed to recommend the 10-year mandatory minimum sentence with all but one month suspended, and credit for time served in pretrial detention, according to the global plea agreement Bautista signed April 7.
A suspended prison sentence means that a defendant does not have to spend that time incarcerated. However, if a defendant reoffends, they could be made to serve some or all of a previously suspended sentence.
Bautista is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28 for sentencing in the two previous cases.
In light of his latest arrest, a judge could potentially choose to impose a longer sentence of incarceration than called for in the plea agreement between prosecutors and Bautista’s defense attorneys.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis acknowledged the other cases, said she has been unable to locate a new third-party custodian for Bautista.
Morris noted the recent guilty plea “and now he’s back before the court. And those two matters both involve unauthorized possession of a firearm.”
Morris reduced bail to $100,000 pursuant to the chart listing standard amounts applicable to criminal offenses, and said Bautista would need to find a suitable third-party custodian in order to be released and adhere to other conditions if released, including no contact with victims, witnesses, or his co-defendant.
Davis said Perez is indigent and has no prior criminal history. Morris said he may be released to a suitable third-party custodian after signing an unsecured $100,000 bond, meaning he will not have to post cash in order to be released, but must remain under 24-hour house arrest with an electronic monitor while awaiting trial.
Thompson and Morales also appeared in court Monday, with bail set at $37,500 each.
Morris allowed Morales to post an unsecured bond and Thompson posted $2,000 cash, and both women must live with third-party custodians while they await trial.