Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with a June 25 shooting appeared in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix Monday.

Angel Perez and Rosniel Diaz Bautista were both arrested by warrant and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related crimes.

