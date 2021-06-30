Two men already facing serious criminal charges on St. Croix have been arrested on new charges of attempted murder related to a Dec. 22 shooting at Marley Homes in Frederiksted.
Charles Frazer Jr., 26, of Campo Rico, and Ian Benjamin Jr., 19, of Queen Street, Frederiksted, were arrested by warrant Friday and charged with first-degree attempted murder and related crimes.
Unable to post $100,000 bail, they were jailed until their advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
According to an affidavit filed by police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in the area of Marley Homes.
Investigators collected spent rifle casings and made contact with witnesses, and while at they were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at Luis Hospital. Police stopped the vehicle that had dropped off the victim, and inside found a bulletproof vest marked “Police.”
The gunshot victim, Benjamin, said he went to Marley Homes, where he was shot, to buy a bag of marijuana. Benjamin “became irritated” by the questioning and declined to provide further information, according to police.
Doctors removed one bullet from Benjamin’s chest and discharged him from the hospital.
Anonymous witnesses provided investigators with more information about a white Toyota Corolla that entered the housing community, and said the occupants began shooting at a group of individuals in the area. The witnesses also said there had been a large number of children in the area, and “the shooters were Nano and Charles,” who had committed a similar shooting the night before in the same area, according to the affidavit.
Police identified Frazer as an occupant of the Nissan Altima that dropped Benjamin off at Luis Hospital, and found that he drove a white Toyota like the one reported at the housing community during the shooting. Frazer “claimed the police vest” officers found in the Nissan, and said he had “found it after the hurricane in September 2017,” according to the affidavit.
Officers executed a search warrant at Frazer’s Campo Rico home on March 19, and Frazer shot one round through his bedroom door, striking an officer’s ballistic entry shield, according to police. Police arrested Frazer and charged him with attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, aiming and discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, and illegal possession of ammunition.
A woman at the home who attacked police executing the search warrant, Milagros Peguero, was also arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery, and interfering with an officer discharging his duty, according to an affidavit.
Police said they found a firearm in the home with “no known manufacturer or serial number” that appeared to be assembled from several different pieces.
Police also said that while they were at the home, Frazer “spontaneously” blurted out that “I going to jail for defending myself” because “they fired shot after me and Nano twice,” according to the affidavit.
Frazer also told police that “Nano was in the car with me when he got shot the other day in Marley,” and “it was me who brought him to the hospital.”
When police asked Frazer, “Who is Nano?” he replied, “Ian Benjamin Jr., they killed his father the other day,” according to the affidavit.
Benjamin was previously arrested April 9 and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, following a search of his home.
Officers were executing a search warrant at Benjamin’s home when they found an unlicensed firearm. Police said Benjamin admitted ownership of the gun and was placed under arrest.
His father, 38-year-old Ian Benjamin Sr., was found shot to death in an Estate Carlton home on March 2.
Ta’Jhanique Cumberbatch, 22, of Estate Betsy’s Jewel, was arrested on March 11 and charged with murder and related crimes in connection with Benjamin’s death, including conspiracy to commit murder.
Police have not answered questions from The Daily News about whether they had identified a motive for Benjamin’s murder, or if they believe Cumberbatch had an accomplice.
But the conspiracy charge indicates that at least one other person may have been involved in the crime.