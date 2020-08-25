Two men have been charged with trying to smuggle cocaine through King Airport, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Julio Soto Robles and Gregory Vega arrived in St. Thomas on a flight from Puerto Rico on Aug. 18, and Soto Robles had $11,000 cash, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
After missing a flight the following day, the men attempted to board another flight to Puerto Rico Thursday, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found 865 grams, or just under two pounds, of cocaine inside a carry-on bag in their possession, according to court records.
A detention hearing is set for today.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert said in a statement that the case is being investigated by Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security.