Two St. Thomas men are facing local and federal charges, respectively, in separate incidents stemming from firearm-related offenses.
Akimo Smith, 38, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a housing community, first-degree reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm, and disturbance of the peace by threats.
Smith, who has a long criminal history, was jailed until a Wednesday advice-of-rights hearing where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $100,000 cash.
.Two complaining witnesses told police that Smith discharged the gun and threatened to kill them, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police apprehended Smith without incident in Vitraco Mall, according to the fact sheet.
In an unrelated incident, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced that Tyrone Ortiz, 37, of Rex, Ga., appeared before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller for an advice-of-rights hearing following his arrest for possession of three firearms with obliterated serial numbers.
On March 10, Customs and Border Protection officers in Puerto Rico seized a package that contained three handguns with obliterated serial numbers, with a telephone number on the packing label that was traced to Ortiz, according to court records.
A day later, Homeland Security Investigations transferred the package to St. Thomas where agents removed the real guns and replaced them with fake firearms.
Ortiz later collected the package from the post office, and agents tracked the package to Ortiz’s family home in the Estate Tutu area, according to court records.
After he was taken into custody, Ortiz allegedly admitted to both shipping and receiving the package of guns, according to court records.
It’s unclear from the fact sheet what started the dispute, but the witnesses told police they grew up with Smith and identified his photo out of a book of mugshots. As police were transporting the witnesses back to their homes, they saw Smith in nearby Vitraco Mall and pointed him out.
After the officer dropped the witnesses off, he returned to the area and apprehended Smith without incident, according to the fact sheet.
Smith’s criminal history includes a 2004 conviction for burglary, and a 2009 case involving gunpoint robberies at St. Thomas hotels, according to court records.
Police also publicly identified Smith as a person of interest in the murder of 35-year-old Akeem Dore, who was shot and killed in Oswald Harris Court on March 9, 2021.
Smith was never charged in connection with that case, according to court records, and no one else has been identified as a person of interest or suspect in Dore’s murder.
