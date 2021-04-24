Two men driving in a car together near St. Croix’s Halfpenny Beach on Thursday were each armed with illegal guns, according to V.I. Police.
Uhuru George, 24, of Estate Morningstar, and Jomoi Weeks, 26, of Castle Burke, were both arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Unable to post $25,000 bail each, they were held in jail and appeared in V.I. Superior Court via video conference Friday.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release that officers responded to reports of suspicious activity in the area of the beach, and conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord.
“During the course of the traffic stop, officers discovered two firearms inside of the vehicle. A subsequent check was made and neither of the men were licensed to carry firearms,” Derima said.
At their advice-of-rights hearing, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said it was Weeks’ first arrest, and asked that he be allowed to post $2,500 cash and be released to his parents’ custody.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor asked Morris to require the full bail amount be posted in cash, as the men had “illegal firearms that were fully loaded, and “based on the violent crime that has plagued St. Croix lately, we believe that possession of an unlicensed firearm should be taken very seriously.”
Pryor said that “one of the individuals had the gun on his person,” and the other claimed ownership of a gun found on the floor of the vehicle.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. agreed to allow him to post $2,500 cash, but set bail at $50,000 and said Weeks and his parents must sign an unsecured bond for the remainder. He also must remain under house arrest, but will not be required to use an electronic monitor and may leave home for work.
Morris set similar financial conditions for George, but said he must remain under 24-hour house arrest in his mother’s custody while he awaits trial because he is unemployed.