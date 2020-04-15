Two men traveling on the same plane from Miami were arrested Friday and charged with smuggling more than 40 pounds of marijuana, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The men were charged separately with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. It is unclear from publicly available court records whether the men were part of a criminal conspiracy, or just happened to be traveling on the same flight by coincidence. A spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney Office could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
