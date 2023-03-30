ST. THOMAS — Two men are facing criminal charges after police said they found marijuana and pills in their vehicle after a St. Thomas traffic stop, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Codero Lake and Aron Gumbs were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop at “Four Corners,” the intersection of Lionel Pierre Berry Scenic Roadway and St. Peter Mountain Road.

