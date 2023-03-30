ST. THOMAS — Two men are facing criminal charges after police said they found marijuana and pills in their vehicle after a St. Thomas traffic stop, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Codero Lake and Aron Gumbs were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop at “Four Corners,” the intersection of Lionel Pierre Berry Scenic Roadway and St. Peter Mountain Road.
Both were charged with constructive possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and Lake was also charged with violating his probation from a previous conviction.
The case began when police stopped a blue Nissan Altima driving without a front license plate and asked the driver, Lake, if there was any contraband in the vehicle, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Lake said he had “just a little joint,” and pointed to a black Coach backpack behind the front passenger seat, according to the fact sheet.
Police told Lake not to touch the bag, and ordered him and the passenger, Gumbs, out of the vehicle. Officers conducted a search for marijuana, and opened the backpack, which contained small plastic bags of marijuana in a jar, which weighed a total of 4.94 ounces, according to police.
Officers also found “a small blue bottle with several pills in same that was later tested positive for Methamphetamine,” according to the fact sheet.
Both men denied ownership of the backpack and were charged with constructive possession, meaning that both had access to the bag in the vehicle.
Unable to post bail of $9,000 each, Lake and Gumbs were jailed until their initial court appearance.
Lake’s criminal history includes a 2019 arrest on several charges, including possession of an unlicensed machine gun and interfering with an officer. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of ammunition in October, and was sentenced in December to a two-year suspended sentence. That means that if Lake is convicted of a subsequent offense while on probation, he could be made to serve some or all of the suspended sentence.
