A former jockey who competed in the famed Kentucky Derby was among two men arrested by V.I. Police on St. Croix over the weekend on weapons charges.
Former jockey Kevin Krigger, of St. Croix, was arrested Saturday along with another St. Croix man, David Armstrong Sr. Both have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition, and failure to report a firearm obtained outside the territory.
Krigger was also charged with altering identifying marks on a firearm. Unable to post $50,000 bail, both men appeared in V.I. Superior Court for their advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The clerk’s office has not publicly released the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, which contains details of the case.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Krigger may sign an unsecured bond and be released to the third-party custody of his father while he awaits trial.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte confirmed Monday that Krigger is the former jockey who competed in the 2013 Kentucky Derby.
Krigger’s presence at the Derby was a national story, as he was trying to become the first Black jockey to win the sport’s most famous race in more than 100 years. After the Derby, Krigger suffered a string of injuries and retired from racing a little more than a year later, but returned to racing for the 2016 Carnival races on St. Thomas and the 2017 Agricultural Fair on St. Croix.
Krigger also returned to the mainland United States in 2017, riding in 34 races on California tracks, with three wins. After taking the 2018 race season off, he returned to the track again in 2019, winning 50 races in 343 starts.
Krigger last raced during the 2020 season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He won 12 times in 112 starts.
Over his racing career, which began in 2001, the 38-year-old Krigger won 1,043 races in 7,530 starts, with more than $20.1 million in winnings.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said Armstrong has previous convictions that resulted in an order barring him from possessing a firearm.
Morris said Armstrong must post $5,000 cash in order to be released to a third-party custodian, and may continue working as a fisherman between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. while he awaits trial.
