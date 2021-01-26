ST. THOMAS — Two men have pleaded guilty to carrying more than nine pounds of marijuana in their luggage on a flight to St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Trevon Richards and Dennis Weekes were arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and conspiracy.
The men arrived on St. Thomas on a flight from Atlanta and a Customs and Border Protection canine on the tarmac at King Airport alerted to Richards’ carry-on bag.
Officers saw that Richards and Weekes were walking together, and “conducted a cursory rampside inspection” of their luggage, according to the affidavit filed by investigators. Officers said they found six vacuum-sealed packages in Richards’ bag containing nearly 6½ pounds of marijuana, and found another three packages containing just over three pounds of marijuana, inside Weekes’ bag.
Richards told investigators that he left St. Thomas two days earlier to buy marijuana in Atlanta, and paid $2,500 for the 6.4 pounds in his possession, according to the affidavit. Weekes declined to speak with investigators without an attorney present.
The men signed a plea agreement earlier this month, under which they agreed to each plead guilty to a single count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
On Jan. 20, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller filed a report recommending the court accept the guilty pleas, and District Court Judge Robert Molloy accepted Miller’s report Tuesday.
Molloy scheduled sentencing to be held on May 20.
While the charge carries a maximum five-year prison term, both men are facing up to six months behind bars under applicable sentencing guidelines, according to the plea agreements.