ST. THOMAS — Two men who pleaded guilty to smuggling marijuana aboard a flight to St. Thomas a year ago have been sentenced to probation, according to U.S. District Court records.
Sheldon Isles, 38, of St. Thomas, pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.
He was sentenced Thursday to serve five years of probation.
According to court documents, Isles had 32 vacuum-sealed bags containing just more than 34 pounds, when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at King Airport on April 10, 2020.
Isles told officers he was being paid $2,500 to transport the marijuana from Washington state to St. Thomas.
Another passenger on the same flight, a man named Nathaniel Robinson, was also arrested and charged with smuggling marijuana.
Robinson had seven vacuum-sealed bags in his luggage containing a little more than seven pounds, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.
It’s unclear from court documents whether the two men were co-conspirators, or if it was coincidence that they were both smuggling marijuana on the same plane.
Robinson, 29, of California, also pleaded guilty. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy sentenced him Thursday to two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection investigated the cases, and each man was prosecuted separately by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle R. Payne, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.