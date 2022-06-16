V.I. Police are investigating two shootings on St. Croix that left two men wounded.
The first shooting on Tuesday occurred at 9:55 a.m., when police responded to a report that 11 shots were fired in the area of Estate Profit ballpark, according to information from police spokesman Glen Dratte.
A short time after the shooting, police learned that a gunshot victim had arrived at Luis Hospital in a private vehicle, and was receiving treatment at the emergency room.
Officers responded and saw the victim’s white 2014 Dodge Journey “with multiple bullet holes to the windshield, hood, and roof,” according to Dratte.
The victim told police he was driving to a friend’s house south of the ballpark when he heard shots fired at his truck, so he reversed the vehicle, striking a pole in the process.
“He then traveled to his friend’s place of employment and they both traveled to JFL Hospital,” according to police.
The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening, and he “sustained a graze on his right forearm and an entrance wound to his right triceps,” according to police.
The second shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. when police responded to a 911 report of shots fired in Estate Bethlehem Village, also known as Harvey Project.
Detectives who arrived at the scene made contact with the victim, “who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, legs, and elbow,” according to Dratte.
Police treated the victim’s injuries at the scene. He was later transported to Luis Hospital via ambulance, where he was treated and released, Dratte said in the news release.
“Multiple spent shell casings were observed in the vicinity of Apartment No. 9, No. 8, and No. 6. Damages were observed to the exterior walls of Apartment No. 6 and No. 9,” Dratte said in the prepared statement.
Police have not yet identified any suspects, and forensic technicians processed the scene and collected “multiple high-power rifle spent casings,” according to police.
The shootings are both under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 911, 340-712-6082, 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.