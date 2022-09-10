Two V.I. Police officers on St. Thomas have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred at the Richard Callwood Command police station late last month.
Meanwhile a probe has been launched into two separate incidents involving an officer’s stolen gun, and an accidental discharge of a firearm inside the police station.
Hadiya Casimir, president of the Policeman’s Benevolent Association, told The Daily News that the two officers were notified they had been placed on leave Friday, only after the union filed a grievance and publicized the Aug. 31 incident.
“The union waited an entire week for the Police Department to act on this serious matter, but they did not prior to me filing the grievance,” Casimir said. .
She emphasized that being placed on leave does not mean that either officer has been found guilty of any wrongdoing, and said that administrative leave is a necessary step required under department policy when serious allegations are pending.
The union’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits public release of the officers’ names, Casimir said.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said in a phone interview with The Daily News on Friday morning that the officers had not been placed on administrative leave, but that the matter is under investigation. Friday evening, however, Martinez confirmed through his spokesman Glen Dratte, who said that the officers were subsequently placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
“The allegations are that there are two officers in a fight. The purpose of an investigation is to prove or disprove the allegations,” Martinez said when reached Friday morning.
Department policy, he said, does not necessarily require officers to be placed on leave and “it’s up to the Office of the Police Commissioner, based on the recommendations of Internal Affairs, and Internal Affairs thus far has not made the recommendation.”
Martinez, a former Internal Affairs director, said he was aware of the incident at the time it occurred, but “I try to stay out of it, I try to remain as impartial as possible. Now that this grievance has been filed, I have to step in and take a look at things and see what’s going on.”
The union filed the grievance Tuesday, which lists three violations of department policies by management that the union says threaten the health and safety of officers by creating a hostile work environment.
Both officers filed assault reports against each other, and “one of the Officers was allegedly strangled by the other officer from behind, admitted to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital and was treated by the doctor for their injuries sustained,” according to the grievance.
The union called on the department to place the two officers involved on leave immediately, give them both evaluations to ensure they are fit for duty, “adhere to its own Departmental Policy and Procedures,” and recuse acting Internal Affairs Director Vivianne Newton from the investigation “as one of the officers involved is her very close friend and biases must be removed from all investigations to ensure impartiality, consistency, and fairness,” according to the grievance.
Newton, former deputy chief of St. John, has been leading Internal Affairs since July 2021, after the resignation of former director Chennelle Skepple.
The incident was recorded on “three separate surveillance cameras,” according to the grievance, and it’s unclear why it has taken over a week to investigate reports of an assault that allegedly occurred inside the police station.
Martinez declined to say Friday whether the incident was recorded on video, and said he is not able to provide many details because of the pending probe .
“It’s an ongoing investigation. If there were cameras in that specific area and the cameras were not working, that’s all part of what’s going to come up in the investigation,” he said, adding, “on top of that the union has filed a grievance, and I’m going to be getting with them to hold that grievance hearing in extremely short order.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Martinez also confirmed two separate, unrelated incidents that he said are also under internal investigation, both involving firearms.
In one case, a police officer’s department-issued firearm was stolen from her personal vehicle about two months ago, Martinez said.
“It’s an ongoing investigation and we’re tracking down leads based on where the vehicle was, and why the officer was there. And you know, of course, at the end of the day it is our hope to recover the firearm and arrest the individual who broke into the vehicle,” he said.
The police commissioner also confirmed that a gun was fired inside the Callwood police station last week.
“It was an accidental discharge in the Firearms Bureau while they were safety checking a weapon,” Martinez said. “It was a weapon of someone that came in to renew their firearm licensure.”
A member of the Firearm Bureau’s personnel was handling the weapon when the gun fired, and no one was injured, Martinez said.
The internal investigation has not yet been finalized, and “no one was placed on leave for it because there was no rhyme or reason to place them on leave,” Martinez said.
The department has been under a federal consent decree for years, after the U.S. Justice Department investigated in 2004 and sued the local government, contending that the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The consent decree settled that lawsuit by forcing the territory to remedy the situation and federal oversight was originally supposed to last five years, but the department repeatedly missed deadlines to comply.
Casimir agreed that there is a reason the department remains under federal oversight.
“It is no secret that things have been previously swept under the rug by the Virgin Islands Police Department for many years. Hence VIPD is currently under a Consent Decree and still being monitored today,” Casimir said.
“We do not take these accusations lightly, but it’s an ongoing investigation,” and “when this is all said and done, the truth will prevail,” Martinez said. “The safety of all of our officers is paramount. For that reason, we’re ensuring that we run these investigations thoroughly and impartially.”
In terms of whether the latest assault investigation affects the consent decree, Martinez said that, “it does not. It’s an ongoing investigation and I’m certain that at the end of our investigation the monitors will take a look at what we did and how we pursued our finding.”
Martinez said the union’s grievance is one-sided, and hinted at some other issues involving Casimir, but declined to elaborate.
“You’ll find out in short order,” Martinez said.
He also questioned the timing of the grievance, and said if the department is “so unsafe and there’s so much chaos and the membership is so scared right now, why did the union not just come and have the conversation with me? Why did it need a grievance?”
Casimir said her previous efforts to communicate with Martinez have been unsuccessful, and the grievance was necessary given the department’s inaction to date.
“The union and the department shall ensure that the safety of all officers and the public alike are paramount. The Internal Affairs Unit, which is under the command of the police commissioner has failed to address this in a swift and timely manner,” Casimir said.
While the latest case involves two officers, “the rights and processes should not be deviated from. Police action should have been taken in reference to this criminal matter. The Union does not endorse or support any level of violence against its members,” Casimir added.