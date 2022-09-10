Two V.I. Police officers on St. Thomas have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred at the Richard Callwood Command police station late last month.

Meanwhile a probe has been launched into two separate incidents involving an officer’s stolen gun, and an accidental discharge of a firearm inside the police station.

