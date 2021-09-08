ST. CROIX — Two St. Croix men have been arrested on domestic violence charges.
Delroy Smith was arrested Monday on charges of simple assault and battery and destruction of property.
The incident began around 7:30 p.m. Monday when Smith and the alleged victim began to have an argument.
When the argument escalated, the victim went outside “to sit inside the truck for a little while,” according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in the case. While walking to the truck, Smith threw water on her, the fact sheet said.
In order to leave, the victim returned to the house to gather personal items, including a key to the home, police said.
Smith wrestled the victim to grab the purse with the key inside it, damaging the purse’s handles. He then pinned the victim against a closet door, and only released her when she struck him with a cell phone, the fact sheet said.
The victim declined medical attention, but officers did note bruising, the fact sheet said.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Tuesday, Smith’s bail was set at $1,000, which he was ordered to post $101 toward, and the rest would be on an unsecured bond.
Another St. Croix man, Shawki Thomas, who has a record of domestic violence, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault, simple assault and battery, unlawful entry and child abuse.
The incident began around 8:56 a.m. Friday, when the alleged victim was cleaning her house. The door was slightly open when she saw Thomas running toward her apartment.
The woman attempted to close the door, but Thomas forced his way in and assaulted her while she was holding an infant, police said.
Thomas choked the victim and punched her head several times before finally releasing her when a child struck him, according to the probable cause fact sheet.
The victim and her three children ran to a nearby store for safety.
Scratches and bruises were reported on both the victim and the infant she was holding at the time of the incident, but she declined medical attention.
Earlier this year, Thomas was arrested in an assault case and was ordered by the court to stay away from the victim.
According to Daily News reports, Thomas has a criminal history that includes a 2016 federal conviction when he was 25 years old for mailing three firearms through the U.S. Post Service, and a June 2019 domestic violence arrest in an assault case.