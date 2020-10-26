Two St. Croix residents are facing child abuse charges after allegedly burning two minors and refusing to seek medical attention.
On Friday, V.I. police arrested Raymond Joseph, 52, of Canebrake Apartments, after he admitted to burning two minors with a hot object.
Charna Goodings, 26, also of Canebrake Apartments, allegedly refused to seek medical attention for the minors after learning of the abuse.
The minors were transported to Luis Hospital for treatment of first- and second-degree burns to their bodies.
Joseph was charged with child abuse, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence, mayhem, first-degree assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Goodings was charged with child abuse, aggravated child abuse and neglect, simple assault and battery, mayhem as principal, and first-degree assault as principal.
No bail was set for Joseph and Goodings. They were both turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending their advice-of-rights hearings.