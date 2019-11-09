Shernore Prince, left, a third-grade math teacher at Sibilly Elementary School, and Crystal Vanterpool-Richardson, a science teacher at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, recently received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. They are pictured with their citations signed by President Trump during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
ST. THOMAS — Two St. Thomas teachers have been honored at a national ceremony for their efforts to educate students about science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science.
Shernore Prince, a third-grade math teacher at Sibilly Elementary School, and Crystal Vanterpool-Richardson, a science teacher at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, recently received the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, according to V.I. Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.
