V.I. Police have charged two St. Thomas men with possessing videos depicting illicit sexual content, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The case began on December 19, when detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau “were dispatched to Cowpet Bay West to investigate an incident where it was revealed that individuals had in their possession video images/videos depicting illicit sexual content,” according to the news release.
On March 22, detectives obtained arrest warrants for two men, Jermain Turnbull and Zeff Blyden, who both turned themselves in Wednesday.
Turnbull, 48, and Blyden, 51, were arrested and charged with “prohibition of visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct,” and bail was set at $20,000 each.
Police did not provide any additional details about the case, and the arrest warrant affidavits have not yet been filed in V.I. Superior Court. The affidavit is typically made public after a defendant’s advice-of-rights hearing, unless a judge orders that the document remain sealed.
This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477, the Chief’s office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506.
