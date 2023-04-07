V.I. Police have charged two St. Thomas men with possessing videos depicting illicit sexual content, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The case began on December 19, when detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau “were dispatched to Cowpet Bay West to investigate an incident where it was revealed that individuals had in their possession video images/videos depicting illicit sexual content,” according to the news release.

