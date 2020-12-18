Two St. Thomas resorts have reopened after a three-year hiatus, Limetree Beach Resort by Club Wyndham — formerly known as Bluebeard’s Beach Club — and Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort, according to a news release from Wyndham Destinations.
Located in Frenchman’s Bay, Limetree Beach Resort “now features seven buildings, as well as 74 remodeled vacation club suites, all complete with a kitchenette, separate living/dining area and a private balcony. Guests will also enjoy 10 brand new suites situated on an oceanfront peninsula with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, plus several updated amenities, including beach cabanas, a new restaurant, outdoor grills, a renovated pool with a swim-up bar and a life-size chess set,” according to the news release.
“This is a truly exciting announcement for our owners, guests and associates who have eagerly anticipated the re-opening of this stunning Caribbean resort,” said Kevin Maciulewicz, senior vice president of resort operations at Wyndham Vacation Clubs. “After nearly three years of renovation efforts to offer a premier resort experience, we are proud to offer even more space and amenities at this beloved vacation spot.”
At Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort, located on the eastern end of St. Thomas, “all 69 suites have been refurbished with vibrant colors, while the resort ground and amenities have been refreshed in anticipation of returning owners and guests,” according to the news release. The resort has studio and one-bedroom resort suites with access to “a private beach and natural cove,” close to the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
The studio and one-bedroom suites at Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort comfortably sleep two to four guests. One-bedroom suites feature a full kitchen and a washer/dryer, while studio suites include a microwave, mini refrigerator, toaster and coffee maker.
“We are so grateful to all of our associates in St. Thomas for their role in getting these resorts operational again,” said Maciulewicz. “It is a true testament to their resilience — and the resilience of the larger St. Thomas community — that we are now back and better than ever.”