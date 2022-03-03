ST. CROIX — Two suspects in the fatal armed robbery at Glitter’s Jewelry Store on St. Thomas have been bound over as adults and charged in connection with the murder of Gregorianna Julien.
Jahmar Lewis and Akenda Weeks were arrested Tuesday on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree assault with intent to commit robbery, firearms crimes, and numerous related charges, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Bail was set at $1 million each.
Lewis is 17 years old and Weeks turned 18 on Feb. 22, according to police.
Two others have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery, another underage teen who has not yet been publicly identified, and 18-year-old Micaiah Cozier of Estate Mandahl.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 4 at around 11 a.m. in Havensight, in the area of the shopping mall and cruise ship dock.
Police responded and recovered about 20 rounds of two different calibers, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and a 9mm, and Emergency Medical Technicians responded to treat two gunshot victims inside Glitter’s Jewelry Store, according to the police fact sheet.
Julien, 56, had been shot in the shoulder and was initially taken to Schneider Hospital for emergency treatment. She died from her wounds nearly a month later on Jan. 2, prompting the enhanced murder charges.
A male victim was also shot in the stomach, and taken to Schneider Hospital for emergency treatment.
Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and saw a Honda Odyssey van enter the shopping center. When it came to a stop, “three masked males wearing all black exited the vehicle,” and two were armed with guns, according to the fact sheet.
The first suspect, later identified as Cozier, was carrying a handgun, and Lewis was armed with a long gun, according to police. The third underage suspect was carrying a bag, while Weeks remained in the vehicle.
Police consulted with a firearms expert who explained that the “long gun” used in the shooting is a modified handgun, making it appear like a rifle.
The three suspects ran into the jewelry store, pulling Julien “who was leaving the store, with them back into the store, against her will,” according to the fact sheet. “Seconds later, the males exited the store and ran back to the Honda Odyssey van.”
As they left, Lewis “turned around to fire back into the store, discharging multiple rounds,” police said.
Witnesses inside the store said the suspects entered and ordered them to the floor, and made off with “a tray of Gucci earrings, a gold byzantine necklace, and other jewelry valued at over $18,000,” according to the fact sheet.
Officers searched for the van seen fleeing toward Frenchman’s Bay, where they found it abandoned with the engine still running.
Investigators learned that the van had been reported stolen on Nov. 24, and prior to the robbery, had previously been rented to Weeks in September, according to the fact sheet.
A witness called in a tip that the suspects had switched vehicles and left Frenchman’s Bay in a Toyota Corolla, and officers traced ownership of the vehicle to the underage, and as-yet named suspect’s mother.
The mother summoned her son to the police station, where he eventually admitted that he, Weeks, Lewis, and Cozier had been planning the robbery for about a month, and had stolen the van to use as a getaway vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
The underage suspect admitted he carried the bag used to collect the stolen jewelry, and they split it up among themselves and “sold some on the street,” according to the fact sheet.
Investigators also found that Weeks had been to the store multiple times in the month leading up to the robbery, even placing certain items of jewelry on lay-a-way, police said.