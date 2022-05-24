ST. THOMAS — Prosecutors have succeeded in filing charges against two teens accused of going on a burglary spree together.
Jamari Gumbs and Saviana Charles were initially arrested and charged in April with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said at the time that the pair had stolen a Jeep from Hull Bay beach on April 8, and the keys to the stolen vehicle were later found in a vehicle with Gumbs and another person, which Charles had been driving earlier in the day.
But a judge said that prosecutors had failed to present enough evidence to show the defendants had actually taken the vehicle, and declined to find probable cause for the arrests.
On May 16, prosecutors filed charges against Gumbs in connection with an April 5 burglary, an April 8 vehicle theft at Hull Bay Beach, and an April 8 burglary of a nearby home while the elderly victim was asleep, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Gumbs was charged with third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, and destruction of property.
On May 19, police arrested Charles again, and charged her with the same crimes. Police said she had rented the vehicle involved in the thefts, and failed to return it.
Judges found probable cause for both arrests at recent court hearings.