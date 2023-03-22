Journey Castillo is your average two-year-old, she’s full of energy, loves to run, and is not afraid to play in the dirt. What is unique about Journey is her mission to visit all 63 U.S. National Park with her parents, Valerie and Eric Castillo.
This week Journey is one step closer to achieving this goal, as her visit to the Virgin Islands National Park marks her 49th park visited.
The San Antonio, Texas family says Journey sees park rangers as superheroes.
“She understands their role in the parks and is quick to greet them and ask questions,” Valerie said. “She is very social and sparks up conversations with everyone.”
Journey entered the National Park Visitor Center and was greeted by Park Ranger and Visitor Services Assistant Vashanyah Glasford, who assists in the Junior Ranger program.
“We have over 423 parks or historical sites, many of them participate in this program as a way to get students involved in protecting the National Park and to see what the National Park has to offer for this nation,” Glasford explained.
Interested youth complete a series of activities during a park visit, share their answers with a park ranger, and receive an official Junior Ranger patch and Junior Ranger certificate.
Junior Rangers are typically between the ages of 5 to 13, although people of all ages can participate, with Glasford noting that their oldest ranger was 103-years-old.
“It’s a great opportunity to not only learn things educationally, but to broaden their perspective. We are not just mainland U.S., we’ve got the American Samoa and all the other parks overseas,” Glasford added.
Valerie and Eric had their daughter in September 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple enjoyed hiking as a way to de-stress and spend quality time together, and they wanted to include Journey on those adventures.
At 1-week old Journey went outside for her first family hike at Pikes Peak in Colorado.
“As her parents, we knew it was important for her to build strength by developing a passion for the outdoors from the earliest of age,” Valerie said.
Journey went to The Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona with her parents at two-weeks old. Her parents admit that before this trip, they were not familiar with the National Park Service.
“We were so amazed by the natural wonder of it, we decided let’s go see more, so it became a goal at that point to go see them all,” Valerie said.
Journey’s parents started documenting their travels online, to highlight the mental health and wellness benefits of getting outside.
Eric and Valerie want other young families to not be discouraged by the elements, like harsh weather and the difficulties of travel.
“Thinking of the logistics, it took a lot of mistakes and trial and error to figure it out,” Eric said. “We are still learning as we go.”
Journey’s parents note that even in their own experience they have witnessed the rapid effects of climate change on these natural environments.
“These parks are not guaranteed, and our youth can’t get out on their own, “ Valerie said.
Along with their appreciation of the natural world, the family enjoys learning about history and cultures of the regions they visit.
“We get inspired by what it took to create a National Park. Not just people that are interested and have awareness about it, but you’ve got to go through legislation,” Valerie said. “Why is this so special that it was created as a National Park?”
Her parent’s hope that Journey can be a part of the next generation that will preserve and replenish these parks into the future.
“There is a culture in our society to inspire kids to be pro athletes, doctors and lawyers, but what if we added to that list, like being a park ranger, an arborist, a surveyor, and an advocate?” Valerie said.