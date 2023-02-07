TORTOLA — Frank Goldmsith, the new U.K. Minister for Overseas territories, wrapped up a two-day visit to the British Virgin Islands with no hint on progress as it relates to lifting an order that would suspend the territory’s Constitution.
BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley, during a trip to London last month, met with Goldsmith among other U.K. officials, where h sought to have an Order in Council lifted. At issue is whether the directive, which would temporarily suspend the BVI’s Constitution and revert to direct U.K. rule, remains intact if the 2022 Commission of Inquiry recommendations are not implemented in its entirety.
The Order in Council is a procedural order put before the Privy Council of the U.K. in order to make changes to the BVI Constitution. It would allow the Foreign Secretary to swiftly provide Gov. John Rankin, or his successor, with the powers needed to take corrective action if progress against the COI milestones is unsatisfactory. Under that scenario, Rankin would temporarily head the BVI government with an advisory council of his choosing — another of the COI’s recommendations.
In October, Goldsmith succeeded Amanda Milling, who earlier visited the territory as minister for the Overseas Territories following the release of the more than 900-page report that followed a 15-month probe into widespread fraud and corruption in BVI leadership.
In a statement issued Friday, Goldsmith spoke of enjoying the territory and its people, but said little on the standing order.
In particular he said he enjoyed being in the BVI, meeting elected representatives, officials and community members from Tortola and Anegada.
“The beauty of these islands and the natural riches you have here are nothing short of amazing,” Goldsmith said in a prepared statement. “I’m honored to be the first U.K, Minister to visit Anegada in a very long time. I may even be the first ever.”
He added that in particular, three things stayed with him from his many meetings and discussions over the two days.
“The first is that we are building a stronger, modern partnership between the UK and the BVI— and that applies not only to the UK’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of this beautiful territory,” he said, adding that the U.K. has funded four new Rigid Inflatable Boats for the Police which will provide a boost to the force’s capability. “It also applies in other areas like health, education and energy reform, where there is room for a stronger and better partnership—sharing best practice, technical expertise, encouraging investment into the territory.” Goldsmith briefly mentioned what he noted as a “commitment” received from Wheatley and his Cabinet to promote good governance and carry out the reforms in line with the COI.
“I know of course that some of that work isn’t easy and that there is much still to do,” Goldsmith said of implementing the recommendations. “The Premier made clear his strength of feeling about the Order in Council and we, too, want to see these reforms seen through, such that the Order can be lifted. I assure you, I will continue to support the British Virgin Islands both in the next few months and after the general election in taking these reforms forward, so that we can realize the Premier’s vision of the BVI as a beacon of democracy.”
Rankin, in a joint press conference with Wheatley on June 8, announced that the U.K. had accepted a proposal by a unified government, headed by Wheatley, which would allow the territory to dodge direct rule as recommended by the COI.
The probe was mandated by Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jaspert, and a final report was delivered to Rankin in early April. He released the long list of recommendations following the April 28 arrest of then BVI Premier Andrew Fahie on cocaine conspiracy and money laundering charges in Miami.
Rankin, at the time praised Wheatley’s efforts to date, noting he “has demonstrated” his commitment by making a number of changes already. Since Rankin appointed him premier, Wheatley has fired a number of high-ranking officials and disbanded certain boards
“I and the UK government want the Government of National Unity to succeed in making these changes and delivering the COI recommendations,” Rankin said at the June 8 press conference, while noting that the U.K. must also do its part, pointing out that “it has a responsibility to the people of the BVI to make sure that happens.”
Rankin also highlighted the fact that the COI recommendations contained strict delivery milestones including regular public updates with each BVI government minister and their departments providing monthly reports, and that in his role as governor he would in turn update the U.K.
“This will continue throughout the full period of COI implementation, which is estimated to be two years,” he said at the time. “If the Government of National Unity, or any subsequent government, fails to deliver any of the milestones without reasonable justification, or I assess that progress is being frustrated in any way, the UK government and I will take action to protect the interests of the people of the BVI. That includes the continuing option of temporary suspension of the House of Assembly and Cabinet, with a temporary governor-led Interim Administration assisted by and Advisory Council, to drive forward the implementation of any outstanding recommendations.”
According to Rankin back then, the U.K. government had put in place the framework to implement the recommendations through an Order in Council and that “if the government of the BVI delivers on the commitments and promises they have made, then the Order in Council will be kept in reserve and will not need to be used.”
Goldsmith, in his Friday statement, said the third thing that stuck out during his trip was the environmental work currently being carried out in the BVI, from mangrove restoration at H. Lavitty Stoutt Community College to work to protect your extraordinary coral reefs.
“Protecting the environment and building resilience in the face of Climate Change are vital to the future of the people here in the BVI and across the world,” he said. “As minister for the Climate and Environment, as well as the Overseas Territories, I’m excited by the energy, enthusiasm and commitment I’ve seen here from so many people to that goal.”