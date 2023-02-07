TORTOLA — Frank Goldmsith, the new U.K. Minister for Overseas territories, wrapped up a two-day visit to the British Virgin Islands with no hint on progress as it relates to lifting an order that would suspend the territory’s Constitution.

BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley, during a trip to London last month, met with Goldsmith among other U.K. officials, where h sought to have an Order in Council lifted. At issue is whether the directive, which would temporarily suspend the BVI’s Constitution and revert to direct U.K. rule, remains intact if the 2022 Commission of Inquiry recommendations are not implemented in its entirety.