TORTOLA — BVI Gov. John Rankin said at a Wednesday press conference that two-thirds of all contracts valued over $100,000 did not go through a bidding process.

Rankin referred to contracts during the period of 2019 to 2021, under the administration of former Premier Andrew Fahie, which are detailed in the Commission of Inquiry report. The 15-month probe delved into widespread corruption in BVI leadership, and was mandated by Rankin’s predecessor August Jaspert.