TORTOLA — BVI Gov. John Rankin said at a Wednesday press conference that two-thirds of all contracts valued over $100,000 did not go through a bidding process.
Rankin referred to contracts during the period of 2019 to 2021, under the administration of former Premier Andrew Fahie, which are detailed in the Commission of Inquiry report. The 15-month probe delved into widespread corruption in BVI leadership, and was mandated by Rankin’s predecessor August Jaspert.
Rankin’s comments came during a press conference in which he shared that a United Kingdom official expressed similar sentiments — as he’d done earlier this month — about the procurement and contracting process, as well as the commitment to implement recommendations outlined in the COI.
U.K. Minister of State Jesse Norman, in an Oct. 17 letter to Rankin, said he was both pleased to see that real progress and most deadlines mandated in the COI have been met, but expressed disappointment that the commitment may not be as strong in some areas that are “vital to the necessary changes.”
Norman shared his concerns after receiving the governor’s first quarterly report earlier this month on the COI. It was Rankin’s first update to the U.K. since the 900-plus page report was released in April. In Norman’s letter, which Rankin released Wednesday, he noted in particular that the agreed upon “framework” for implementation detailed a clear commitment by local Cabinet members “to ensure with immediate effect that tender waivers are only agreed in exceptional, unavoidable cases, and which must be explained publicly.”
Norman added that in regard to the contractual process “a single source procurement must only be used in exceptional circumstances.”
“A proper and transparent tender process provides the BVI public with assurance that their money is being well spent by the government,” Norman wrote. “In the rare cases where such a process is not possible, it is important for the government to do more to provide assurance. I would expect immediate and substantial improvement against this clear commitment while recognizing that there may be some legacy procurement issues from the previous administration which should be addressed proactively and promptly.”
Following Rankin’s first quarter report, Premier Natalio Wheatley claimed the governor “Incorrectly” conflated “tender waivers” and “single source procurement.” Waivers apply to contracts valued above $100,000. Referring to the Procurement Act, Wheatley said that the law “clearly defines” the instances where it is not necessary to go through an open tender.”
Rankin, during Wednesday’s press conference, expounded on his earlier concerns about the tender waivers highlighted in his quarterly report. He noted that the COI report, the result of a 15-month probe by Sir Gary Hickinbottom into widespread corruption in BVI leadership, found that there was “no open tender in two-thirds of all contracts” valued over $100,000 between January 2019 and April 2021.
“This, combined with contract splitting into petty contracts, was a disregard for good governance, transparency and accountability,” Rankin stated. “That is why in the Framework document it was agreed that Cabinet documents relating to tender waivers should be published. Unfortunately such waivers continue to come forward to the Cabinet.”
Rankin said Wednesday he recognizes that much of the contracts date back to administration of Fahie, “but it remains important that we avoid tender waivers as much as possible and that the commitment to publication is kept.”
Rankin said that since the implementation agreement, a new Public Procurement Act has become law.
“Tender waivers are no longer required, and the Act permits single source procurement in specified circumstances,” he said. “But single source procurement means no open tendering and the Act expressly makes clear that such procurement should only take place in exceptional circumstances.”
The governor noted that if two thirds of all contracts simply become single source procurements, rather than tender waivers, then little will have really changed.
“I very much hope that will not be the case and I will continue to work constructively with the government to support open tendering as much as possible and to ensure that the new Public Procurement Act is fully complied with,” he said.
Rankin also discussed the Register of Interests, noting that his concern set out in the Quarterly Review was that the amendments passed by the House of Assembly mean that the Register of members’ interests has been made public only in a “highly restricted” way, with persons wishing to view the Register having to make a written application and pay a fee. They would then only be allowed to view the Register in the presence of the Registrar and would not be permitted to take any kind of copy or even notes of the contents, and fined for reproducing the contents.
“My hope is that the government and members of the House of Assembly will reflect further on their amendments and whether changes might be made to the Act which would more fully reflect the principles of transparency set out in the Framework document,” Rankin said. “For my part I will be happy to work constructively with the government towards that end.”