ST. THOMAS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given its OK to build a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection pier and office at the Urman Victor Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook.

Once the facility comes online, it will speed travel between the British Virgin Islands and St. Thomas by eliminating the need for travelers to stop in St. John to clear Customs, according to a press release by V.I. Port Authority public information officer Monifa Marrero-Brathwaite.