An architect’s rendering shows the proposed Customs and Border Protection building planned for the Red Hook ferry terminal on St. Thomas. The facility is expected to handle nearly 300,000 travelers a year.
An architect’s rendering shows the proposed Red Hook Customs and Border Protection building from the water.
ST. THOMAS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given its OK to build a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection pier and office at the Urman Victor Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook.
Once the facility comes online, it will speed travel between the British Virgin Islands and St. Thomas by eliminating the need for travelers to stop in St. John to clear Customs, according to a press release by V.I. Port Authority public information officer Monifa Marrero-Brathwaite.
