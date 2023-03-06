Caneel Bay

Caneel Bay Resort photographed in 2022.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

The federal government has filed a new motion to dismiss the quiet title claim to Caneel Bay Resort by EHI Acquisitions, arguing that the company has failed to prove it has any ownership of the land.

The company filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.

