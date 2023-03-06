The federal government has filed a new motion to dismiss the quiet title claim to Caneel Bay Resort by EHI Acquisitions, arguing that the company has failed to prove it has any ownership of the land.
The company filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.
The government is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, or enter judgement in favor of the United States, according to the motion filed Friday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett.
A previous motion to dismiss, which argued that the lawsuit did not include CBI Acquisitions as a necessary party, is still pending, and motions are due by June 30 of this year.
The new motion to dismiss delves into the intricacies of the original legal agreements that stipulated how Caneel Bay should be used.
Developer Laurance Rockefeller established the company Jackson Hole Preserve Inc., which donated the land to the National Park Service in 1983, but retained the right to operate the resort until September 2023 in an unusual federal land deal that allowed the exclusive luxury hotel to operate in the national park on St. John.
Since then, a series of operators have run the resort on park land under a “Retained Use Estate” agreement, or RUE. In recent years, CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year, no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed improvements to the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests.
The National Park Service announced in July 2021 that after the RUE expires in 2023, there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
The June 30 quiet title claim filed by EHI added another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation, as the company argued that a “reverter” clause in the 1983 indenture meant the property now belongs to EHI.
But according to the motion to dismiss filed Friday, EHI is bound by the terms of the RUE, and only Jackson Hole Preserve Inc. could have exercised the “reverter” clause under the original 1983 indenture.
In a 1982 memo, Jackson Hole Preserve Inc. “insisted that this provision remain in the 1983 Indenture because it wanted to ensure that if the Property did not become part of the Park, it would revert to JHPI and not enrich a private entity,” according to the motion filed by Hewlett.
“Although it is clear that only JHPI could invoke the reverter clause, Plaintiff contends that it invoked the reverter clause, offered to terminate the RUE early, the United States rejected the offer and therefore it has title to the Property,” according to the motion.
“First, since JHPI donated the Property to the United States to be used for ‘park purposes,’ it is unlikely that JHPI intended that the reverter clause would be used to give a private corporation a windfall,” she wrote.
“Plaintiff would have the Court believe that by simply making an offer to the United States that it knew the United States could not accept, it acquired fee title to the approximately 150 acres of land that make up the Caneel Bay Property. Second, as described above, Plaintiff’s offer to terminate the RUE failed to meet the express requirements of the 1983 Indenture,” according to the motion.
The 1983 indenture includes specific steps that would need to be taken to invoke the “reverter” clause, and gives the government six months to decide whether to accept an offer to terminate the RUE.
“Notwithstanding these requirements, Plaintiff gave the United States 30 days to accept its alleged offer and conditioned the alleged offer on the United States paying it $70 million and releasing it from liability for all environmental damage to the Property,” according to the motion.
A footnote in the motion noted that, “It would literally take an act of Congress for the Department of Interior to commit to EHI’s $70 million offer and environmental indemnification for indefinite liability — an unrealistic proposition under the Indenture’s 180-day timeline, let alone EHI’s 30-day timeline, given that Congress works methodically and independent of any timelines imposed by either the Department of the Interior or Plaintiff.”
In addition, EHI “failed to address in its alleged notice of termination to the United States, or allege in its Complaint, whether all mortgage liens on the RUE and improvements were satisfied or discharged,” but “public records demonstrate that, as late as 2021, Plaintiff had mortgages on the RUE and Improvements that pre-date its alleged notice of termination,” according to the motion.
Hewlett concluded that EHI’s lawsuit doesn’t include enough facts to support its claim, and “merely provides conclusory statements for critical elements of its cause of action.”
Lawyers for EHI have not yet responded to the motion to dismiss filed Friday.