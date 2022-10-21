The U.S. Justice Department is working to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation, and U.S. Attorney Delia Smith said local prosecutors are aggressively pursuing such cases, according to a news release issued Friday.

“Fraud targeting our seniors is especially reprehensible,” Smith said in a statement. “These scams harm the financial stability of a vulnerable group typically with limited income and resources. My office will aggressively prosecute fraud schemes that impact seniors in the territory, and we will pursue every possible avenue to recover financial losses for any victims.”

