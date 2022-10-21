The U.S. Justice Department is working to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation, and U.S. Attorney Delia Smith said local prosecutors are aggressively pursuing such cases, according to a news release issued Friday.
“Fraud targeting our seniors is especially reprehensible,” Smith said in a statement. “These scams harm the financial stability of a vulnerable group typically with limited income and resources. My office will aggressively prosecute fraud schemes that impact seniors in the territory, and we will pursue every possible avenue to recover financial losses for any victims.”
One case involved fraudulently obtained disaster relief funds that were removed from a defendant “who falsely represented himself as the owner of a home severely damaged by Hurricane Irma,” according to the news release. “The home was actually owned by the defendant’s elderly relative.”
“During the past year, the Justice Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. Substantial efforts were also made over the past year to return money to fraud victims,” according to the news release.
On Friday, the Department also announced the expansion of the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to amplify efforts to combat scams originating overseas.
“We are intensifying our efforts nationwide to protect older adults, including by more than tripling the number of U.S. Attorneys’ offices participating in our Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force dedicated to disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting foreign-based fraud schemes that target American seniors,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “This expansion builds on the Justice Department’s existing work to hold accountable those who steal funds from older adults, including by returning those funds to the victims where possible.”
During the period from September 2021 to September 2022, Justice Department personnel and its law enforcement partners pursued approximately 260 cases involving more than 600 defendants, both bringing new cases and advancing those previously charged.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands also engages in outreach to raise awareness about elder-targeted scams and exploitation. This past year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office hosted a presentation at a local financial institution to increase elder fraud awareness. This coming year, the Office will continue to raise awareness about elder fraud schemes by addressing seniors through a variety of community organizations,” according to the news release.
Reporting from consumers about fraud and fraud attempts is critical to law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute schemes targeting older adults. If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available by calling the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This Department of Justice Hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying next steps.
Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting or connect them with agencies, and provide resources and referrals on a case-by-case basis. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. English, Spanish and other languages are available. More information about the Justice Department’s elder justice efforts can be found on the Department’s Elder Justice website, elderjustice.gov.
