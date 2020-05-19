The U.S. Commerce Department awarded a $562,000 grant Monday to place moorings in Virgin Islands bays, an effort designed to create jobs and boost the tourism sector.
According to a statement, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association of St. Thomas. In addition to creating or retaining more than 170 jobs, the installation of new moorings to replace those that were damaged in the 2017 hurricanes aims to protect natural resources and lure new transient vessels.