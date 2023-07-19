Lawyers for the federal government have fired back at EHI’s claim that the private company legally owns the historic Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, which was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, accusing the company’s leaders of “unconscionable” attempts to profit from the tragedy.

“The simple fact is that Plaintiff’s Complaint lacks merit,” according to the 18-page response filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett.

