Lawyers for the federal government have fired back at EHI’s claim that the private company legally owns the historic Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, which was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, accusing the company’s leaders of “unconscionable” attempts to profit from the tragedy.
“The simple fact is that Plaintiff’s Complaint lacks merit,” according to the 18-page response filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett.
EHI filed the complaint, or “quiet title” claim, on June 30, 2022, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the iconic 150-acre property.
Attorney Julien Adams filed a motion for summary judgment in U.S. District Court in June, asking a judge to immediately rule in the company’s favor, and asserting that EHI “has committed to gift the land to the people of the Virgin Islands by placing ownership in an independent trust or public entity.”
Hewlett filed the government’s opposition Monday, and cited a Feb. 12, 2019, Virgin Islands Daily News article in which EHI President Gary Engle discussed how much money he would receive from insurance proceeds after the 2017 storms.
“I’m not going to disclose the insurance proceeds,” but “it will be a substantial amount of money,” Engle said at the time.
“I sit here knowing that I’m going to have an insurance event that would be more than a fair return for our involvement in Caneel Bay. I could take that money and walk away, or I can take that money and reinvest and maybe put up a little more capital and turn this into something special,” Engle added in the 2019 interview.
Two months later, after failing to negotiate a long-term lease, EHI “gave the United States an ultimatum in a letter dated April 30, 2019, which it characterized as an ‘offer,’” Hewlett wrote.
The letter demanded that the government wire EHI $70,000 and indemnify the company and partner, CBI Acquisitions, from all environmental liabilities related to the Retained Use Agreement, an unusual land deal in which the private resort was allowed to operate in a national park.
“Plaintiff stated that $70 million ‘reflects the value of the Improvements’ and that the demand was ‘made in good faith,’” Hewlett wrote.
Hewlett, quoted from Engle’s 2019 interview, and emphasized that Engle said the insurance proceeds received after the 2017 hurricanes were “more than a fair return for our involvement in Caneel Bay.”
If true, “then Plaintiff’s demand of $70 million for the damaged Improvements was not only in bad faith, but also unconscionable,” Hewlett wrote.
The basis of EHI’s lawsuit relies on the terms of an indenture agreement dating back to 1983, when developer Laurance Rockefeller established the company Jackson Hole Preserve Inc. and donated the land to the National Park Service — but retained the right to operate Caneel Bay until September 2023.
Since then, a series of operators have run the resort on park land under the “Retained Use Estate” agreement, or RUE. Operator CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year, no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed improvements to the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests.
CBI is not a party to EHI’s claim to Caneel Bay, despite protests from the federal government’s attorneys that the company should be involved in the case.
EHI lawyers asserted that public opinion is in their favor, and the court should grant the company ownership of Caneel Bay based on a “reverter” clause in the 1983 indenture.
Hewlett argued that EHI does not own the improvements to Caneel Bay — CBI does — and EHI therefore “could not exercise the Reverter Clause.”
She also pointed to the government’s motion to dismiss, which argued that EHI hasn’t even explained “with specificity how it acquired the right to invoke the Reverter Clause.”
The clause delineates how the property should be transferred if the U.S. government no longer wants it to be part of the park, and lists specific entities that the property could revert to, including the original grantor or a successor. If those don’t exist, then Caneel Bay would transfer to a foundation or nonprofit “engaged primarily in the preservation and protection of land in its natural condition for the enjoyment of the general public,” according to Hewlett.
The 1983 Indenture “expressly lists the entities” that Caneel Bay could revert to, and EHI “is not one of them,” Hewlett added.
She also pointed to letters and other evidence showing that the indenture intended that improvements to Caneel Bay would eventually be donated to the federal government for continued use in the park.
In addition, Hewlett said EHI’s $70 million “offer” was never valid because the RUE and improvements are still mortgaged, and the indenture “bars termination of the RUE and conveyance of the Improvements unless all liens are discharged or satisfied.”
Hewlett asked the court to either dismiss EHI’s complaint, or enter judgment in favor of the United States.